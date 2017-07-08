Manchester United confirms transfer fee to sign Lukaku

Manchester, July 8: English Premier League club Manchester United on Saturday confirmed they had agreed on the transfer fee, an initial 75 million pounds, with Everton to sign striker Romelu Lukaku. The final figure will be revealed soon.

Manchester United issued a statement on the club's website confirming the move to sign the Belgium national team striker.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce that it has agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku. The transfer is subject to a medical and personal terms," the club said in a statement

"A further announcement will be made in due course," it added.

The 24-year-old striker has played in 110 matches for Everton and scored 52 goals from 2014 to 2017. He was included in the Premier League Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) team of the year in 2016-17 and was awarded the Everton Player of the season in the same year.

IANS