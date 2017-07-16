Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho denies chasing Cristiano Ronaldo

Los Angeles, July 16: In a significant revelation, Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho has said the English football giants never considered bringing back Real Madrid star forward Cristiano Ronaldo to the club.

The Portuguese superstar, a four-time Ballon d'Or winner, had been linked with a move back to United. There were reports that the Euro 2016 winner wanted to leave Real following accusations by authorities that he has committed a 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million) tax fraud.

"We have never thought about it because he is such an important player for his club, of great economic power. We have not been able to find a reason that could have made us think that Ronaldo could leave," Mourinho was quoted as saying by ESPNFC after United's 5-2 pre-season match win over LA Galaxy on Saturday.

"I am not a defender in my club once you waste time on players who are mission impossible," Mourinho said on the Ronaldo move.

On signing Alvaro Morata, another Real attacker, Mourinho said: "It is a question for Florentino. What I said today is what I say today. Clubs put price tags on players, not the one who wants to buy. He belongs to Madrid. Madrid has decided and we have not come to an agreement. It is simple. It is a shame.

"It is a player who made it to the first team (at Real Madrid) with me. We have a special liking for, he is someone special. I enjoyed watching his evolution in Juventus and Madrid. It is like that. I don't think he can end with us."

IANS