Manchester United agree to sell Schneiderlin for £22m to Everton

Manchester, Jan 11: Manchester United have reportedly agreed to sell their French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin to fellow English Premier League side Everton for £22m. The fee could rise to £24m with add-ons.

The Frenchman who had joined Manchester United last summer from Southampton is all set to reunite with his former manager Ronald Koeman at the Goodison Park.

Schneiderlin was bought last season by the then manager Louis van Gaal. Under the Dutch manager, the midfielder made 29 appearances for the club.

Unfortunately, since LVG's departure and Jose Mourinho arrival at the club this summer, the midfielder has become a regular bench warmer who gets very less opportunity to play.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Jose Mourinho confirmed the news saying: "Ed Woodward informed me that the situation is close. Morgan is more than probably going to Everton.

"I am sad and happy, sad because I like him and he could be an option for us, happy because this is what he wants, to play every game and be important in the team."

When asked about the French player, Mourinho added: "Great professional. Fantastic boy, very honest, very open and he opened his heart a couple of times and my answer is simple: if he's playing regularly with me I have the right to say no way, if he's not playing regular I have no right to tell a player that if he wants to be happy you're going nowhere.

"So my answer was if the offer is right and our board thinks the offer is a good offer in relation to a very good player like Morgan I would not stop him to go."

With Morgan Schneiderlin's deal done, Everton will once again look to do business with The Red Devils as they interested in bringing out of favour winger Memphis Depay on loan.

OneIndia News