Manchester United agree move for Real Madrid superstar

Manchester, May 3: Reports are claiming that Manchester United have agreed a deal with Spanish capital club Real Madrid for star attacking midfielder James Rodriguez and that deal supposedly involved David de Gea moving to Santiago Bernabeu.

All leagues special site

Real Madrid have been long admirers of David de Gea who is regarded among the best goalkeepers in the world. Their pursuit for the Spaniard could finally come to an end in the summer as per recent reports.

James Rodriguez, on the other hand, joined Real Madrid after lighting up the 2014 FIFA World Cup with his exceptional showings for Colombia.

Despite enjoying a brilliant debut season for Los Blancos, he has struggled to make a mark since Zinedine Zidane took charge of the 11-time European champions and is seemingly frustrated with his lack of playing time.

James has featured just 30 times for Real Madrid in all competitions this season, most of them from the bench though.

He has played just 1649 minutes of first-team football but still boasts of nine goals and 13 assists which speak highly of his amazing talent.

It is really a shame that his talent is not being admired by Zidane. A move to Manchester United would definitely be a massive statement of intent from the Red Devils but they will have to lose their most consistent player in the last few seasons David de Gea for that which is unlikely to be welcomed by the fans.

James Rodriguez has plenty of admirers around Europe with Juventus, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Liverpool all interested in his services. A playmaker of his caliber would be a big addition to any team in Europe.

However, James Rodriguez reportedly loves life in Spanish capital Madrid and could change his mind if Zidane offers him more playing time next season but it seems unlikely as Real Madrid are enjoying their success under the Frenchman.

OneIndia News