Manchester United agree fee to sign Everton striker Romelu Lukaku

Manchester, July 6: English Premier League (EPL) giants Manchester United are on the verge of signing Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton for £75m, according to BBC.

BBC understands that the clubs have already agreed on the fee and an announcement will soon happen. Lukaku reunited with manager Jose Mourinho after 3 years. The then Chelsea gaffer Mourinho had sold the forward for a mere £24m to the Toffees.

Lukaku, who scored 25 goals in the EPL last season was a hot property in the transfer market this time. Rumours were floating that champions Chelsea were frontrunners to bag his signature.

But now it is just a matter of time that Lukaku will don the famous Red shirt and play at the Old Trafford in the coming season.

Earlier this week, Manchester United were in advance talks with Everton to sell their captain and club legend Wayne Rooney. But it is yet to be known whether Lukaku's deal will be attached with Rooney's departure.

Super agent Mino Raiola manages Lukaku who is also the agent of Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Red Devils were also linked with a big move for Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata. Now that Lukaku deal is more than final, they will go all guns blazing for the Spanish frontman.

OneIndia News