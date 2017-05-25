Manchester football giants make joint donation to emergency fund

Madrid, May 25: Manchester's two football rivals came together on Thursday with a joint 1 million pound donation to the city's emergency fund set up in the wake of a terror attack that claimed the lives of 22 people and injured over 100 others.

Manchester United and Manchester City announced the gesture in a joint statement pledging the money to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, reports Efe.

"The Red and Blue halves of Manchester have combined to support the city they have each called home for more than 120 years and which has been profoundly affected by the tragic events witnessed on Monday," the statement read.

"Under the banner of #ACityUnited, the two clubs will continue to explore opportunities to support the city at this testing time," it continued.

Man Utd paid tribute to the victims during their 2-0 UEFA Europa Cup final victory over Dutch team Ajax on Wednesday evening, by wearing black armbands.

There was a minute's silence before kick-off at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

The team dedicated the win to the victims of Monday evening's attack at the Manchester Arena.

"My thoughts are obviously with the victims of the tragedy in Manchester and with the families. The tragedy is in my mind. Maybe this victory will bring some happiness to Manchester," Portuguese coach, Jose Mourinho, who ends his first season with the club with a third trophy for the team, said following the match.

On Monday, a suicide bomber entered the lobby of the music venue as Ariana Grande brought her set to a close and thousands of people were making for the exit; the assailant then detonated an improvised explosive device.

Paul Pogba, who played a major role in the victory, dedicated the win to the attack victims.

"We know things like this are very sad, all over the world. We had to focus, it was very important. We won for Manchester, we worked for them, for the country. We play for England, for Manchester and for the people who died," Pogba was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

Ander Herrera, who was adjudged Man of the Match echoed Pogba's words.

"Yesterday morning we were devastated. We were really sad because you think of life and football - you have no choice.

"It was difficult to train but the manager told us the only thing we could do is win this for them and that is what we have done.

"It is just a football game and a trophy but if we can help and support with this just 1 per cent it is enough for us," the midfielder said.

