Manchester clubs issue statement on terror attack

US pop artists Ariana Grande was performing at a concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday (May 22) when the shocking incident took place.

According to the Manchester Police, it was done by a suicide bomber. 22 people died in the incident and nearly 50 people were injured.

On the backdrop of the terror attack, two of the biggest institutions in the city of Manchester, the football giants Manchester United and Manchester City released official statements.

Both the clubs mentioned that their club workers are ready to provide any sort of help to the police. Manchester City stadium the Etihad Stadium was being used as a support centre.

Here is the official statement of Manchester United: Everyone at Manchester United is deeply shocked by last night's terrible events at the Manchester Arena.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected, including our supporters, club staff and members of our community such as the children from our Manchester United Foundation partner schools who were attending the concert at the Arena.

Club staff are ready to help the police and other emergency services in any way that may be required at this challenging time for our city.

Old Trafford's Megastore, Museum, Red Cafe and Stadium Tour are all closed to the public today.

Greater Manchester Police have provided an emergency number for those who are concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area. The number is 0161 856 9400.

The police are asking people to be alert and to report any suspicious activity on the Anti-Terrorist Hotline 0800 789321 or by dialling 999.

Anyone who may have images or footage from last night that could aid the investigation should upload them to Ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk or Ukpoliceimageappeal.com.

Manchester City's official statement read: The thoughts and prayers of our ownership, Board and everyone at Manchester City are with the people of Manchester and all those affected following the horrifying events of last night's Manchester Arena attack.

We have offered our full support throughout the night and this morning to the leaders of the City of Manchester itself and to the Emergency Services who are doing so much to support our city in these most challenging of circumstances.

The Etihad Stadium is being used as a support centre following the tragic events and Greater Manchester Police have advised that anyone needing assistance relating to the attack can access that help at the Etihad Stadium via Gate 11.

Information about how to reach the Etihad Stadium can be found here.

GMP have issued an emergency number for those who are concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area. It is 0161 856 9400.

It was indeed a great gesture shown by the stalwarts of English football in an hour of emergeny in the city and the country.

