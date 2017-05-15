Manchester clubs get major boost in their pursuit of Gianluigi Donnarumma

Manchester, May 15: AC Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will certainly be among the top names in the list of best young players in the world right now and it is quite understandable that the Italian wonder kid finds himself as a target of major European clubs.

Both Manchester clubs are believed to be interested in the signature of the 18-year-old and will be encouraged by the news that the young keeper has told his close friends that he could be leaving Italy and move to England.

With David de Gea being a long-term target of Real Madrid, Jose Mourinho is looking for a replacement for the Spaniard.

On the other hand, Manchester City are also in look for a new keeper after Claudio Bravo’s horror first season at Etihad and Donnarumma is exactly the kind of keeper Guardiola loves to have.

Donnarumma is approaching the final year of his current deal which means he could cost an interested club just £20m, a huge bargain for an emerging talent of his age.

With both Manchester clubs blessed with enough financial prowess, £20m is hardly a fee that would starve the two sides off.

Just 18 years of age, the Italian custodian is touted as the next 'Gigi Buffon’ and ironically shares the same first name too. He has his best days ahead of him and has the potential to become the best keeper in the world.

The AC Milan starlet already boasts 70 caps for the Rossoneri despite being just 18 and already has been capped thrice for the Italian national team.

He is surely the next big thing in Italian football and whichever club manages to land him, will certainly benefit big time.

We have to wait and see which of the two Manchester sides manages to secure their target but it surely will be one hell of a battle for the talented youngster.

OneIndia News