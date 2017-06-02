London, June 2: Premier League giants Manchester City have agreed on a deal to sign Benfica goalkeeper Ederson Moraes for £34.7m, the Portuguese side have confirmed. The fee is only second to then world record fee £33m that Juventus paid Parma for Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in 2001.

The Brazilian has reportedly had a medical on Tuesday before signing a five-year contract with the Manchester Club.

Benfica confirmed the deal in a report to the Portuguese stock exchange, which stated: "In accordance with and for the purpose of Article 248 of the Securities Code, Benfica have reached an agreement with Manchester City Football Club Limited for the transfer of the athlete Ederson Santana de Moraes for a fee of €40,000,000 (forty million euros) if there is a commitment to deliver 50% of the added value obtained in this transfer to third parties."

Manchester City have not yet officially announced the news as there are some issues in the third party ownership and Premier League do not approve such condition. It is expected that as soon as all the ownership is resolved, the announcement will take place.

City manager Pep Guardiola has been searching for a goalkeeper for some time and after releasing Willy Caballero on Friday and no room Joe Hart in the dressing it was apparent that the former Barcelona manager will sign a goalkeeper.

His another signing of last year Claudio Bravo also struggled with his shot-stopping and handling which mostly made him look for a solid option.

Ederson is quick on his feet and possesses a very good distribution skill. The goalkeeper is regarded one of the best in a ball playing goalkeeper system and this very quality has mostly attracted Pep to sign him.

The Brazilian is yet to make his full first team International debut however since last March he has made 27 appearances in the league and has kept 17 clean sheets. He is been included in the squad for the forthcoming friendlies against Argentina and Australia.

It is City's second big signing of the season after the club acquired the service of Monaco's attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva last week for a reported £43 million pounds. City is also after Monaco left-nack Benjamin Mendy and Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker. Both reportedly will cost them nearly £90-95 million.

OneIndia News