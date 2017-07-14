Manchester City closing in on AS Monaco defender Benjamin Mendy

Manchester, July 14: Despite a strong start to the summer transfer window, Manchester City have been surprisingly inactive off late in the transfer window, but the iceberg is finally about to break according to recent reports.

The Sky Blues are rumoured to be closing in on signing another full-back after reaching an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for Kyle Walker’s transfer.

Manchester City are now very close to a deal with AS Monaco for left-back Benjamin Mendy, City’s top target for the position.

The Frenchman has been left out of Monaco's squad which today (July 14) travelled to Switzerland for pre-season training.

Manchester City are keen to wrap up a £40 million deal for the France left-back quickly, so he can join their travelling party which heads to Houston on Monday (July 17).

But Monaco have announced that Mendy missed training today with a thigh injury, while sources in Manchester claim there have been no real advances in talks between the clubs.

Mendy has been Pep Guardiola's top target since his fine displays against the Blues in the Champions League last season.

Reports from weeks ago that a deal had already been struck were premature, although City have been quietly confident all along that they would end up getting the 22-year-old, who has become a regular for his country this season.

With Gael Clichy having already left the club, Manchester City are left with just one option at left-back in Alexander Kolarov. Mendy is rated as one of the best players of the current generation in his position and would certainly add a lot of quality to Guardiola’s side.

It is really astonishing to see Manchester City spending almost hundred million to revamp their full-back options and it speaks volumes about their intent that they will be pushing for the title this time around.

Manchester City have already made two quality signings in the form of midfielder Bernardo Silva and goalkeeper Ederson, now the additions of Mendy and Walker will certainly give them a whole new dimension.

