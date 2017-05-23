Manchester Arena attack: UEFA release statement ahead of Europa League final

Bengaluru, May 23: The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) have released an official statement regarding the security of the Europa League final in the backdrop of the Manchester terror attacks. [22 dead in Manchester Arena blast]

UEFA had sent their condolences to the families who have been affected by the Manchester Arena bomb blast.

Europa League final between Manchester United and Ajax is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (May 24) in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Manchester attack ahead of the grand final has surely stirred the security concerns. In their statement, UEFA has clarified that they are looking into the local security at Stockholm and it will be their utmost priority.

The official statement of UEFA read: "UEFA is shocked by last night's attack in Manchester. Our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those affected.

"There is currently no specific intelligence which might suggest that any of the UEFA Europa League final activities in Stockholm may be the target of attacks.

"UEFA has been closely working with local authorities and the Swedish FA for many months and the terrorist risk had been taken into account since the very beginning of the project. Furthermore, a number of additional security measures were implemented following the attacks in Stockholm last April.

"Due to the tight security arrangements, UEFA urges fans to arrive at the stadium as early as possible, as detailed checks will be made at the entrances, resulting in potential delays in accessing the stadium."

OneIndia News