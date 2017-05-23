Manchester Arena attack: From Ronaldo to Man United, football fraternity reacts

Manchester, May 23: The entire world woke up to the terrible news of the dreadful terror attacks in Manchester Arena last night during a concert of US pop singer Ariana Grande.
22 dead in Manchester Arena blast; Cricketing fraternity condemns Manchester attacks
Reportedly 22 people were declared dead in the bomb blast and almost 50 people were injured. The Police have not ruled out the possibility of a suicide bombing.
The entire football fraternity reacted strongly to the shocking terror attack in Manchester. Two of the biggest football clubs in the city Manchester United and Manchester City sent their heartfelt condolences to the people affected.
Players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Gareth Bale also reacted to the incident.
Here are some of the tweets of the footballers and the football club on Manchester terror attack.
Manchester United
Manchester's biggest football club Manchester United reacted to the Manchester terror attacks.
Manchester City
Manchester United's city rivals Manchester City too reacted to the terror attacks in their city.
May 23, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo
Super star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo who had played for Manchester United, reacted to the Manchester terror attacks.
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United and England football team captain Wayne Rooney reacted to the terror attacks in their city.
Vincent Kompany
Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany sent his heartfelt condolences to the people affected by the Manchester terror attacks.
Gareth Bale
Former Tottenham Hotspur winger and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale reacted to the Manchester terror attacks.
Gary Lineker
Former England footballer Gary Lineker reacted to Manchester attacks.
Ajax
Dutch football club Ajax who will face Manchester United in the final of Europa League, have sent their condolences to the people of Manchester who were affected by the terror attack.
Rio Ferdinand
Former England international and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand reacted to Manchester attack.
Carlo Ancelotti
Bayern Munich manager, Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the Manchester terror attack.
OneIndia News