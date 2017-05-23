Manchester Arena attack: From Ronaldo to Man United, football fraternity reacts

Manchester, May 23: The entire world woke up to the terrible news of the dreadful terror attacks in Manchester Arena last night during a concert of US pop singer Ariana Grande.

22 dead in Manchester Arena blast; Cricketing fraternity condemns Manchester attacks

Reportedly 22 people were declared dead in the bomb blast and almost 50 people were injured. The Police have not ruled out the possibility of a suicide bombing.

The entire football fraternity reacted strongly to the shocking terror attack in Manchester. Two of the biggest football clubs in the city Manchester United and Manchester City sent their heartfelt condolences to the people affected.

Players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Gareth Bale also reacted to the incident.

Here are some of the tweets of the footballers and the football club on Manchester terror attack.

We are deeply shocked by last night’s terrible events at the Manchester Arena. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 23, 2017 Manchester United Manchester's biggest football club Manchester United reacted to the Manchester terror attacks. It's with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services. — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 23, 2017 Manchester City Manchester United's city rivals Manchester City too reacted to the terror attacks in their city. pic.twitter.com/DIfZJJb5Jf — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 23, 2017 Cristiano Ronaldo Super star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo who had played for Manchester United, reacted to the Manchester terror attacks. Devastating news this morning. Thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 23, 2017 Wayne Rooney Manchester United and England football team captain Wayne Rooney reacted to the terror attacks in their city. I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. It's a sad day for the great city of Manchester. #Unity — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) May 22, 2017 Vincent Kompany Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany sent his heartfelt condolences to the people affected by the Manchester terror attacks. Truly awful news to wake up too!! Thoughts are with all affected in Manchester 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6HStCC7Pc0 — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) May 23, 2017 Gareth Bale Former Tottenham Hotspur winger and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale reacted to the Manchester terror attacks. Truly awful news from the great city of Manchester. Thoughts are with all those affected. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 22, 2017 Gary Lineker Former England footballer Gary Lineker reacted to Manchester attacks. From Amsterdam with love to Manchester. Our thoughts are with the victims and the loved ones of those affected. — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 23, 2017 Ajax Dutch football club Ajax who will face Manchester United in the final of Europa League, have sent their condolences to the people of Manchester who were affected by the terror attack. My thoughts & prayers are with all the families & friends affected by last nights attack in Manchester! #StandTogether — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 23, 2017 Rio Ferdinand Former England international and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand reacted to Manchester attack. My thoughts are with the victims and my sympathy is with the families... What a horrible attack on what were mainly children... #manchester pic.twitter.com/vnoDE4wcxH — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) May 23, 2017 Carlo Ancelotti Bayern Munich manager, Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the Manchester terror attack.

OneIndia News