Louis van Gaal denies retiring from coaching, says he is taking 'sabbatical'

Bengaluru, Jan 18: Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has completely denied that he had announced his retirement from coaching.

All leagues special site; FA Cup was the biggest trophy of my career: LVG

Yesterday, January 17, it was reported by almost every media house that the 65-year-old Dutch manager has decided to quit. [LVG announces retirement from coaching]

Speaking to Cadena SER, the manager said: "No, no no. I have not retired. I am just taking a sabbatical year and after that I will decide. There is a good chance that I will retire.

"In the Netherlands the press writes what they want. I received a headline yesterday, but I said that I might retire, but this is not the time to say it, and for this reason I have taken a sabbatical year and then I will decide."

Louis van Gaal further clarified that he had an offer from La Liga side Valencia after the club had sacked Cesare Prandelli. But the Dutchman clearly did not want to go to Spain and thus rejected their offer.

He added: "I received an offer from Valencia a month or so ago but I said no."

Louis van Gaal has managed in several big clubs including, Ajax, FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

He has won the league title in every country he has managed except in England where is the only trophy was the FA with Manchester United in the final match of his. Van Gaal had also guided Netherlands to the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2014.

OneIndia News