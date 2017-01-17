Louis van Gaal announces retirement from coaching

Amsterdam, Jan 17: Former Manchester United coach Louis van Gaal has said he doesn't see himself coming back to coaching again, citing family reasons for his belief.

All leagues special site; FA Cup was my biggest trophy-LVG

"I think I'll retire. I actually wanted to quit after World Cup," van Gaal said while receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Netherlands government on Monday, as quoted by ESPN.

"After Manchester United, I thought I would stop, but then I later changed it to a smart sabbatical -- but now I do not think I will return to coaching.

"I could go (to China), but I am still here. So much has happened in my family, you become a human being again with your nose pressed to the facts," the former FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach said.

The 65-year-old spent two seasons at Manchester United after leading the Netherlands to a third-placed finish at the 2014 World Cup.

The Dutchman won the Champions League plus domestic league titles in Spain, Germany and Holland in a decorated career.

IANS