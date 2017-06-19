Liverpool want Dortmund's Aubameyang, player wants reunion with Klopp

Liverpool, June 19: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the most sought out players at the moment in the world. Having publicly stated that he wants to experience the next step in his career at the end of the season, it was widely thought that the Gabon international would leave Borussia Dortmund this season.

French cash-rich club Paris Saint-Germain were thought be the frontrunners for his signature but now turns out that the French side have pulled out of the race to sign the speedster.

Recent reports are saying that Aubameyang is open to joining Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The forward is thought to be keen on linking up with Jurgen Klopp once again and therefore, Liverpool are right now the favourites for him.

Having worked together at Borussia Dortmund back in 2013, La Parisien claims that Liverpool may well be the favoured destination of the player – and with the Liverpool board willing to pay the 70 million euros it will take to land him, the move could be on.

From what we have seen from the Liverpool management in recent years, them paying such a big fee to bring the coveted striker to Anfield is a bit unnatural but following the embarrassment they had to face regarding the van Dijk saga, it might be a big statement from the American owners.

Liverpool can offer Aubameyang Champions League football but can they offer him a hefty wage which he is looking for? We have to wait and see.

Liverpool certainly need a quality number nine and during his last few years at Dortmund, Aubameyang has been one of the best strikers in Europe.

His pace and direct game look tailor-made for Liverpool while it was due to Jurgen Klopp the Gabon international established himself as a big player in Germany. So, a move could very well be on the cards.

OneIndia News