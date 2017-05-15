Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho talks about Barcelona interest

Liverpool, May 15: Philippe Coutinho was once again the star of the show when Liverpool had faced West Ham away from home yesterday (May 14) at the London Stadium. The game finished 4-0 as Coutinho scored a brace and set up Daniel Sturridge brilliantly for the opener.

All leagues special site

However, Liverpool fans must be worrying at the moment after their beloved Brazilian playmaker’s comments on FC Barcelona links.

It is a public knowledge that the Brazilian international is a long-term target of Spanish giants Barcelona and recent reports in Brazil suggest that Coutinho is flattered with the interest from one of the biggest clubs in the world right now.

"Barcelona is one of the best teams in the world, so far, nothing has come to me, because if anything comes, it comes to my manager, what I have to do is focus on the pitch," Coutinho told ESPN Brasil.

"I have a contract with Liverpool, there are two games, there are a lot of chances for us to be in the Champions League next year.

"What I have to do is focus on football and those things are resolved by the business people.

"I'm happy to know that a great club has an interest, it's cool, for the recognition of their work, what I have to do is keep working hard.

"Liverpool is a great club and we have to put Liverpool back in the Champions League."

Liverpool’s 4-0 demolition job of West Ham meant that a win against Middlesbrough in the final day of the season will bring Champions League football back at Anfield next season. Their fortune is in their own hands.

Liverpool fans must be optimistic about the next transfer window if they manage Champions League qualification and Coutinho’s recent statement must be a worrying sign for them.

With Barcelona having Coutinho’s best friend Neymar in their ranks and also Luis Suarez who happens to be like an elder brother of the Brazilian, his comments will certainly encourage Barcelona.

OneIndia News