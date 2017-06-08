Liverpool apologise to Southampton, stop chasing Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool, June 8: It was a humiliating day for Liverpool yesterday (June 8) as they publicly had to issue an apology to fellow EPL club Southampton over “any misunderstanding” regarding the transfer of club captain Virgil van Dijk and the Reds also stated that their interest in the Dutchman has come to an end.

Just a few days ago, Liverpool were thought to be leading the race for the in-demand centre-back ahead of Manchester City and Chelsea but it was followed by reports claiming that Southampton had sought FA’s attention as they believed that Liverpool are tapping up the player illegally.

Southampton’s request has not been dropped even after Liverpool’s contrite statement and the Premier League will now speak to both clubs before deciding whether disciplinary action should follow.

There is a suggestion the Premier League might not investigate if both clubs are willing to put the matter behind them, although that would leave it open to accusations of turning a blind eye to potentially significant rule-breaking.

It is understood that Southampton have evidence to back their complaint and, following discussions on Wednesday between the two clubs, Liverpool opted for what amounted to a path of damage limitation.

Liverpool were sanctioned earlier this year by the Premier League for 'tapping up’ a schoolboy player and offering him and his family inducements. In that instance, they were fined £100,000 and banned from signing academy players for at least a year.

However, some reports also suggest that Premier League Committee is content with Liverpool’s apology and will no drag this issue further.

Here is what Liverpool’s statement read

"Liverpool Football Club would like to put on record our regret over recent media speculation regarding Southampton Football Club and player transfers between the two clubs.

"We apologise to the owner, board of directors and fans of Southampton for any misunderstanding regarding Virgil van Dijk. We respect Southampton's position and can confirm we have ended any interest in the player."

Liverpool fans have every reason to be furious with the board members of Liverpool after such humiliation.

It is understood that Liverpool are looking for alternatives to van Dijk now and the likes of Stefan de Vrij, Kalidou Koulibaly and Jerome Boateng are in their wishlist.

