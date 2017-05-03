Liverpool slap £40 million price tag on star striker

Liverpool, May 3: Jurgen Klopp seems to have had enough patience on his striker Daniel Sturridge as he looks ready to ship the talented English international out in the summer.

It is being reported that Liverpool are likely to demand as much as £40m for the 27-year-old in the summer which is a pretty big sum.

Since Daniel Sturridge moved to Liverpool from Chelsea back in January 2013 when Brendan Rodgers was at the helm at Liverpool, he has done a great job up front for the Reds in his first one and half seasons but since then, he has had a tough luck with injuries.

This season has been really uneventful for the 27-year-old due to his injury troubles as he has featured 24 times in all competitions for Liverpool. In the process, he has notched up just six goals and three assists.

Jurgen Klopp is clearly not the biggest fan of Sturridge and as per reports, he is looking to cash him in in the summer. However, we have to wait and see if any club is willing to match Liverpool’s demand.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain and London side West Ham United are believed to be interested in the Liverpool frontman’s services but £40m could prove to be way too much.

Most people believe Sturridge to be one of the best forwards in the Premier League when he is fit but his horrible luck with injuries has haunted him really bad. A move could bring his career back on track.

Both Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi look ahead of Sturridge in the pecking order at Liverpool and with Champions League qualification, Klopp is likely to bring in another quality striker who suits the system which means that a move would benefit Sturridge.

Still, only 27, the former Manchester City and Chelsea striker still has plenty to offer and it seems that he will not remain a Red next season.

OneIndia News