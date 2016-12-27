Liverpool similar to the Dortmund side that won Bundesliga, says Klopp

Bengaluru, Dec 27: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has compared his current side with the Borussia Dortmund under him which won the Bundesliga title after 13 years in 2010/11 season.

Klopp took charge of a team which used to finish at the bottom half of the table in Bundesliga in 2008. He single-handedly changed the affairs at the club and soon Dortmund became the giants of Germany and a strong competitor to mighty Bayern Munich.

Under the tutelage of Klopp, Dortmund have won two consecutive Bundesliga title and also reached the finals of UEFA Champions League.

He took charge of Liverpool last season and we have already seen a huge change in the style of Liverpool's game. Liverpool are currently 3rd in the English Premier League with a game in hand.

Speaking on the similarities between Liverpool and Dortmund, Klopp said: "I am not sure I should compare but it is another nice situation if you want. It is cool. It is not the same, but it is similar to what we had at Dortmund.

"I am still in contact with a lot of the Dortmund players and hopefully I will be contact after my time at Liverpool with these players because they are nice lads.

"That is first of all. But they are not here because they are nice lads, they are outstanding footballers I love working with them and really appreciate them."

Liverpool take on Stoke City on Tuesday, December 27, night at the Anfield. They have an extremely hectic fixture in the upcoming days as they have to play 3 matches in 7 days.

