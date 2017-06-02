Liverpool set to sign Roma star Mohamed Salah

London, June 2: Premier League giants Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Roma winger Mohamed Salah, according to reports in Italy.

"Gazzetta dello Sport" claimed that the 24-year-old’s agent is in England and has already reached an agreement with Liverpool. With the player having agreed personal terms with the Reds, the only thing Liverpool have to do now is to agree a fee with Salah’s current club Roma.

The report also said that Salah has already told friends that he has the chance to return to the Premier League. He formerly had a spell with Chelsea in the Premier League which was certainly forgettable as he mostly had to languish on the bench for the Blues back then.

Since then, the Egyptian has managed to revive his career in Italy with Fiorentina and Roma and is one of the best players in Serie A at the moment.

Salah would be a great addition to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool who are preparing for life back in the Champions League. With his pace and direct style of play, Salah seems like a tailor-made attacker for Klopp.

Salah’s last season with Roma was scintillating as he scored 19 goals and set up 15 goals for his team-mates in just 41 games in all competitions.

Liverpool’s main issue is now to settle on a transfer fee with Roma. The Serie A club are demanding €35 million (£30.4m) but are open to selling the winger as his contract expires in 2019 and a renewal this summer would prove costly.

Roma are also already lining up a replacement in Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi which would be a positive news for Liverpool. Salah was linked strongly with the Reds some years back but opted to join Chelsea that time. Finally, he could be on his way to Anfield.

OneIndia News