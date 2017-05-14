Liverpool set to sign Hull City defender this summer

Liverpool, May 14: Hull City defender Andrew Robertson looks set to become Liverpool’s first signing of the summer transfer window with Jurgen Klopp reportedly having won the race for the Scotsman.

The signing of the Hull City left-back will be announced when the window opens, according to the leading media houses in England.

The left-back is a position that has been giving problems to the Reds for quite some time now and Robertson could well be a perfect solution to that.

The blend of youth and experience Robertson possesses has attracted Klopp and given him reason to believe he can be a worthy replacement for James Milner at left-back who is likely to revert back to his natural midfield role.

The addition of Robertson will also mean the end of Alberto Moreno’s future at Anfield who has failed to get back Klopp’s trust after his shaky displays in the position.

Liverpool still remain interested in Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon though, as Klopp believes that the Fulham wonderkid can be a long-term success at Anfield and Liverpool, with Champions League qualification, need more depth in their squad.

This summer transfer window could become Liverpool’s biggest ever transfer window as Klopp is desperate to add quality and quantity to his squad and Robertson is set to become the first of those faces that will arrive at Anfield in the summer.

Until the turn of the New Year, Liverpool looked the closest challengers to Chelsea for the Premier League title but lack of depth in the squad and consistent injury problems to star performers have troubled them and now they are in a tricky place to secure a top-four finish.

Klopp has urged his players to keep their nerves strong and deliver a top-four finish at any cost as it means a lot to the fans and the club who have been mediocre for a long time now.

