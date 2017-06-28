Liverpool set to avoid punishment in alleged Van Dijk pursuit

Liverpool, June 28: Liverpool FC are likely to avoid disciplinary action from the Premier League for the supposed 'tapping up’ of Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, according to sources.

The Merseyside club were initially interested in landing the 25-year-old Dutch defender in a world transfer record fee as they looked to strengthen their squad ahead of the prospect of playing Champions League football next season.

And when the deal was mostly very close, the Saints lodged a complaint to the EPL authorities saying the Reds did not make an 'official’ approach for the player and Liverpool had spoken to the player without informing them, breaking Premier League rules for “tapping up.”

Later Liverpool publicly announced they ended their interest in the centre-back and issued a statement apologising to the Saints.

However, later a preliminary investigation from the Premier League officials were checked but reports state that there will be no further action taken against Liverpool by the authorities.

According to reports, the evidence the authorities have got is not sufficient enough and unless any new evidence arrives, the case will be closed.

In April, Liverpool were given a two-year academy transfer ban, with the second year suspended, for "tapping up" a Stoke City youngster and now if such claims from Saints were proven true, the Merseyside could have been in a big trouble.

However, this news will surely bring a sigh of relief to the supporters now.

Jurgen Klopp is still a huge admirer of Van Dijk and would jump at the chance to get him, but at this point in time, the move is pretty much unpromising.

The Reds are now aiming to add other targets to improve their squad this summer and ready to spend significantly.

They have already signed their long-term target Mohamed Salah from Roma for a club world record fee of €42m that could rise to €50m with add-ons and also again could break their bank for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita who is reportedly a €70m target for the Reds.

OneIndia News