Liverpool receive good news in their pursuit of Naby Keita

Liverpool, July 18: Liverpool’s interest in Naby Keita is pretty well-known and it could prove to be one of the most sought-out transfer sagas during this summer.

With Liverpool back in the Champions League and the fans expecting their beloved club to mount a title challenge this time out, it is high time for the club to break their bank and back Klopp in his pursuit of making Liverpool a much feared side. And, Klopp has earmarked the Guinea international as the player who could bolster his team.

The tenacious and promising midfielder has already been subject of a £57million offer from Liverpool, which was rejected by last season's surprise Bundesliga runners up. However, the Guinea international has made his intentions clear he wants to leave and join the Reds this summer.

His stance has seemingly not gone down well with people at Leipzig, who are now keen to get shot of him. Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Liverpool are expected to make another improved offer for the 22-year-old in the coming days.

"We are expecting some progress on Naby Keita to Liverpool," Solhekol said on Sky Sports News.

"Liverpool flew to Hong Kong yesterday but no let up in their efforts to try and sign Naby Keita. We are expecting them to make a second bid for the RB Leipzig midfielder. Keita has told Leipzig he wants to leave, he's told them he wants to move to Liverpool."

"A Liverpool bid of more than £60million should be on its way this week.”

The Guinea international had a standout debut season in Bundesliga playing an important role in Leipzig finishing as high as second in the Bundesliga and Liverpool were thought to be interested in the box to box midfielder.

It is an interesting battle between RB Leipzig and Liverpool at the moment for the midfield maestro and we have to wait and see who wins it, Liverpool’s desperation or Leipzig’s strong stance.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s comments on the situation is an interesting one.

“You see the car you’ve been dreaming of all your life, you say 'Here’s the money’, but they tell you 'I do not want to sell the car.'” You say 'But I have the money!’, But they say 'I do not want to sell’.”

