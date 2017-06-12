Liverpool plot club record move for Arsenal star

Liverpool, June 12: The transfer window has opened recently but it has been a frustrating start for Liverpool fans. Their move for Mohamed Salah suddenly lost momentum while the club publicly had to apologise to Southampton for illegally traying to tap up Virgil van Dijk’s signature.

However, the rumour mill is certainly rolling and it says that the Reds are planning a club record move for Arsenal star Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly ready to smash Liverpool's transfer record in a last-ditch attempt to stop Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signing a new £100,000-a-week contract at Arsenal.

Despite the midfielder having just 12 months remaining on his current deal at the Emirates, the Reds are said to be willing to splash out £40million for his services which might seem a bit too much for many out there.

Liverpool hope that Champions League football will be enough to convince the English international to move to Anfield as Arsenal are not in the elite competition in Europe for the first time in 19 years.

Also, Klopp plans to offer the 23-year-old a central role. Even though the former Southampton man started his career as a winger, he has stated that he wants to flourish in central midfield in future on more than one occasion.

Arsene Wenger has used the English youngster mostly in the wing-back role last season which the 23-year-old is not happy with.He also netted his sixth international goal in 26 games for England in their 2-2 draw with Scotland in a World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Klopp is determined to make a high-profile capture in the transfer market having been forced to withdraw his interest in Southampton's Virgil van Dijk and with his club still haggling over a fee with Roma for Mohamed Salah.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been handed a major boost in their chase for Stefan de Vrij as the Dutch centre-back has told Lazio he will not sign a new contract, according to reports in Italy.

"Corriere dello Sport" claims that De Vrij has rejected Lazio's proposal of a contract renewal and will not listen to any more offers from the Serie A club.

Lazio will probably be open to the idea of selling their prized asset now rather han losing him for nothing next summer.

