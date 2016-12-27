Liverpool midfielder Roberto Firmino charged with drunk driving

London, Dec 27: Liverpool and Brazil attacking midfielder Roberto Firmino has been charged with drunk driving after the footballer was arrested in Merseyside during the Christmas festivities, regional police said.

Although Firmino plays in a midfield role for his national squad, Liverpool plays him as a forward. It signed him from Hoffenheim on a five-year deal for about $35.6 million in June 2015, reports Efe.

"Merseyside Police has charged a 25-year-old man with drink driving after his car was stopped in Liverpool city center in the early hours of Saturday (December 24, 2016)," the police said in a statement on Monday.

"Firmino, from Liverpool, will appear at Liverpool City Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 31 2017," the statement added.

The player took part in Liverpool's 1-0 away win at Everton on December 19.

His appearance in court at the end of the month will take place on the same day in which Liverpool host league leader Chelsea.

IANS