Liverpool may raid Southampton yet again this summer

Liverpool, May 7: Liverpool will host Southampton in their 36th game of the season today at Anfield and the outcome of this game could be highly crucial for their top four hopes this campaign.

With the transfer history of the two English sides in recent years, this game comes with a lot of anticipation.

Former Liverpool defender turned pundit Phil Thompson believes that Liverpool’s tradition of raiding Southampton could still continue in the summer and he believes that as many as three Southampton players could be targeted by his former employers in the upcoming transfer window.

The first among them is obviously centre-back Virgil van Dijk who is a well-known target of Liverpool as well as a host of Premier League clubs.

Thompson also believes that left-back Ryan Bertrand and midfielder enforcer Oriol Romeu could all be in the wishlist of Jurgen Klopp.

“Bertrand is one who would improve us,” said Thompson. “James Milner has been nothing short of fantastic but he’s not a natural left-back and it’s hard to see any sort of future for Alberto Moreno at the club.

“Bertrand is a good defender and he times his movement going forward particularly well. There might be a bit of interest as well in Romeu, who has had an excellent season and does exactly what it says on the tin. He’s a destroyer, he’s got a great attitude and passes the ball very well.

“If Southampton were interested in cashing in then he’d offer us something we don’t really have at the moment.

“I wind up Matt Le Tissier up asking if the tea lady makes a good brew and what her contract is like, but it’s a compliment to them really as they’re as good as anyone around at producing players.

“I’d straight away say Van Dijk (should sign), who I have always rated,” he said. “The way he plays the game would make him a perfect fit for a Klopp team.”

Liverpool’s chances of landing Virgil van Dijk is extremely high as it is being reported that the Reds are more than happy to splash £50 million for the Dutchman’s services.

Even though the former Celtic man is targeted by both Chelsea and Manchester City, he is eager to join Klopp’s army which makes the deal more likely however, Liverpool need to secure a top-four finish for that.

On the other hand, Ryan Bertrand has been a long-term target of Liverpool since Brendan Rodgers’ days.

The former Chelsea full-back has improved big time after his move to St. Mary’s and he could very well be Liverpool’s long-term choice at left-back.

Oriol Romeu has been excellent for the Saints this season in the middle of the park and would bring much-needed muscles in Liverpool midfield.

So, we could see Liverpool once again raiding the South Coast club for as many as three players in the summer.

OneIndia News