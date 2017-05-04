Liverpool leading the chase for Chelsea superstar

Liverpool, May 4: It is expected to be a busy summer for the Red half of Merseyside as Jurgen Klopp will surely look to bolster his squad as much as he can before the start of the next campaign and the latest big name to be linked with a move to Anfield is Chelsea star midfielder, Cesc Fabregas.

The 30-year-old Spaniard has found it extremely difficult to cement his position in Antonio Conte’s Chelsea XI on a regular basis this season but still, he has played a decisive role with his creativity whenever he has been on the pitch.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder has spent just 1552 minutes on the pitch this season for Chelsea in all competitions but his output have been extremely important for the Blues.

6 goals and 10 assists are an extremely good return for a midfielder who has spent so little time on the pitch.

The World Cup winner with Spain is known for his brilliant creativity and ability to control the game but he comes with his own baggage that is a poor defensive contribution which often haunts his side. That is the very reason why he has not been a regular for Chelsea.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on the midfielder but Liverpool are believed to be leading the chase as Fabregas would be a guaranteed starter at Anfield.

Even though Fabregas is 30 years of age now, the reported price tag of £30m does not seem too much for a player of his calibre.

However, Liverpool have a principle of signing younger players and Fabregas does not fit that bill. But, with Lucas likely to put an end to his 10-year association with the Reds in the summer, Fabregas could easily be his direct replacement on the side.

Since the departure of Gerrard, Liverpool fans have not seen a midfielder of the highest level at the club. Fabregas could finally put an end to their long wait for a supreme quality midfield maestro.

OneIndia News