Liverpool desperate to sign Real Madrid Midfielder

Liverpool, May 11: Liverpool have just two games in their hands to secure a top-four finish which means much-awaited Champions League return of the Reds and the Reds have already started looking at a number of big names around Europe in order to bolster their squad.

One such name who has been linked with the Reds for a long time now is Spanish midfield maestro Isco and reports suggest that Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the former Malaga star.

Isco is yet to commit his future to Real Madrid but after his good run of form of late, things might change soon and the Reds are therefore trying to wrap up one of their prime target’s signature as early as possible.

A versatile midfielder who is blessed with an excellent vision and amazing technical abilities, the Spaniard seems like a tailor-made player in Klopp’s system at Liverpool but it is never easy to lure a player away from Real Madrid.

However, Isco has hardly been a regular feature for Los Blancos since his move to Santiago Bernabeu back in 2013 and Liverpool are looking to take advantage of that.

Unless Zidane offers him a regular spot in his starting XI, the Spanish international is also unlikely to commit his future to the club.

Liverpool were once the closest challengers to Chelsea for the Premier League title this season but their form had seen a significant dip since the turn of the New Year and the biggest reason behind that is the lack of depth and quality on the side.

Liverpool have been pretty disappointing in the transfer market for quite some time now but it is believed that the Red will make a statement this summer given they achieve Champions League qualification. The addition of a player like Isco’s calibre will certainly be welcome by the fans.

OneIndia News