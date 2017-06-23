Liverpool confirm club record signing of Roma winger Mohamed Salah

Liverpool, June 23: Liverpool FC have officially completed the signing of Mohamed Salah from Roma for a club record fee of, an initial £35 million which could rise to as much as £39 million based on add-ons. He has reportedly inked a five-year deal worth around £90,000-a-week.

The Egyptian international becomes the second signing of this season for the Reds after Chelsea's Solanke.

The 25-year-old has been a long-term target of Liverpool and tried to sign the winger three years ago when he joined Chelsea before moving to Roma in Serie A after an unimpressive time in the Premier League.

However, since his move to the Italian side, the former Basel played again found his form and scored 29 goals in 65 appearances in two seasons for Roma. The striker will now again try to prove to himself in the Premier League and can be a dangerous inclusion in Jurgen Klopp's playing style.

"I'm very excited to be here. I'm very happy," Salah told Liverpool's website. "I will give 100 per cent and give everything for the club. I really want to win something for this club.

"We have a great team and very good players. I was watching the games last year and everyone was giving 100 percent to win something.

"Everyone can see the coach gives everything. I hope to see that together we can give everything to win something for the club, for the supporters and for us."

Salah will wear the No.11 shirt at Liverpool next season, the number used by Roberto Firmino in the last term, with the Brazilian now set for a move to number 9.

Despite the hefty fee, Liverpool’s spending is not yet finished with the German boss reportedly also eying two Bundesliga stars, Naby Keita of Red Bull Leipzig for £50 million and his former player Dortmund's Aubameyang for £70 million.

OneIndia News