Liverpool compete with La Liga giants for Atletico Madrid youngster

Bengaluru, May 9: Liverpool are embroiled in a transfer saga with the La Liga big boys as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his squad ahead of the next season.

Atletico Madrid’s young full-back Theo Hernandez has impressed both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid as well as Liverpool and the three giants could go in a three-way battle for his signature in the summer.

The 19-year-old had spent the whole season on loan at Deportivo Alaves and has been a stellar performer for them which is why Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is said to be a big fan of the Frenchman.

The youngster has a £20.2 million release clause in his contract which has reportedly been triggered by Zidane and Marca are claiming the teenager has undergone a medical at Real ahead of a summer switch.

However, Atletico Madrid are desperate not to lose one of their most promising players to their local rivals and have offered the bombarding left-back to both Barcelona and Liverpool.

Liverpool have been monitoring Theo Hernandez for quite some time now. They do need a quality left-back considering that James Milner has played there for the most of the season.

Alberto Moreno has clearly not done enough to win Klopp’s trust and Liverpool signing a proper left-back this summer should be a priority.

Barcelona, on the other hand, should not be too interested in Hernandez as they already have Jordi Alba and Lucas Digne in that role.

Hernandez is a modern-day full-back who is full of enthusiasm and willingness to contribute to either end of the pitch.

The Frenchman has been capped for his country in youth levels and is touted to have a big future for the Les Bleus.

Even though he has been in the ranks of Atletico from a very young age, he is yet to make his debut for the club but has done an excellent job while on loan at Deportivo Alaves.

OneIndia News