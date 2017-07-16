Liverpool closing in on the signing Scottish international Andy Robertson

New Delhi, July 16: Liverpool are believed to be closing in on an £8 million deal to sign Hull City left-back Andrew Robertson who looks all set to be Liverpool’s third signing of the summer.

The Scotsman has long been on the Reds’ radar, and the failure to lure England U19 international Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham has prompted Jurgen Klopp into action to sign the promising left-back.

According to the Guardian, Liverpool have almost finalised negotiations with the Tigers, with Robertson set to follow summer signings Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah to Anfield.

The Reds will pay Hull around £8 million for the 23-year-old, who has a year left on his contract at the KC Stadium.

While Hull were relegated from the Premier League last season, Robertson was one of their most impressive performers, particularly following the appointment of Marco Silva.

He certainly deserves to stay in the Premier League and would offer a solid competition to James Milner who has been outstanding for Liverpool last season in an unorthodox left-back role.

Robertson could eventually become Liverpool’s new first-choice left-back if he manages to impress Jurgen Klopp, with Alberto Moreno expected to leave and James Milner far from a long-term solution in the role.

Robertson is more of an attacking-minded full-back with pretty solid technique and crossing abilities and he also has age on his side.

The 23-year-old also will not cost a fortune to Liverpool and could prove to be a good bargain amidst the astonishingly inflated market.

Hull City are believed to be interested in the signature of Liverpool youngster Ryan Kent on loan who was quite impressive for Barnsley on loan last season and letting Robertson move to Anfield could smooth up the process for the Tigers who will be looking to get back to Premier League in their immediate season back in Championship.

