Liverpool closing in on Brazilian international

Liverpool, May 14: Liverpool look all set to add another Brazilian in their ranks in the summer as Jurgen Klopp is reportedly desperate to sign Gremio star Luan to bolster his attack.

The 24-year-old forward has been often described as the 'New Ronaldinho’ due to his similarities in style with the former Barcelona man and Klopp is a big fan of the flamboyant forward.

With his compatriots Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Lucas Leiva and young Allan Rodrigues at the club, Luan certainly has reasons to opt for a move to the Red half of Merseyside even though a host of clubs are interested in his signature.

Brazilian media are suggesting that a deal is close to being agreed with the 24-year-old's club Gremio – also the former club of Lucas Leiva - after Luan turned down the offer of a new contract a month ago.

The Brazil international has only a year left on his current deal with the Porto Alegre team, and that has forced Gremio to talk money with several European club.

The player's representatives, including his business advisor Jair Peixoto and agent Gianni Losito, flew to London in April and it is believed that they met with Liverpool officials and it was positive for the Reds.

Liverpool head the queue after agreeing to meet the valuation of €30m, and the English club are said to be increasingly confident of landing the player, as they creep closer to qualifying for the Champions' League, which could seal the deal.

Luan has been described by Ronaldinho himself as Brazil's next star, and he confirmed his reputation by helping Brazil win Olympic gold alongside Neymar and City's Gabriel Jesus.

Luan is not a target man kind of forward, rather he brings a lot to the game, exactly what Klopp wants.

The Brazilian is capable of playing anywhere in the attacking third and is not at all selfish. He seems like a perfect fit in Liverpool’s fluid attack and would be an invaluable addition to the Anfield club.

