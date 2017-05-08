Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes first enquiry for PSG star

Liverpool, May 8: Liverpool have been named among the two contenders who are interested in the services of Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura in the upcoming summer transfer window and as per recent reports, Jurgen Klopp has made the first enquiry for the 24-year-old speedster.

Since his big move to Parc des Princes from Sao Paolo back in 2013, Lucas Moura has been one of the best players for the French giants but the last season has been pretty tough for the Brazilian who has found it hard to get regular playing time ahead of players like Angel di Maria and Julian Draxler.

With PSG looking for Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez in the summer, Moura could be on his way out of the club and both Liverpool and Spanish powerhouse Atletico Madrid are said to be monitoring his situation.

Liverpool are looking to bolster their attack ahead of the next season and one position which Klopp is desperately looking to reinforce is the wide area.

The Reds have found it extremely hard to find their best form whenever Sadio Mane has been missing and the addition of the international could change that.

With Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Lucas Leiva and Allan Rodrigues already at the club, Lucas could add to Liverpool’s strong Brazilian contingent.

If Liverpool qualify for the Champions League next season, it will be imperative to say that they need big signings to compete with the best in Europe and Klopp will also look to challenge for the domestic title. Lucas, with his pace and versatility, would be a solid addition to the Reds.

However, we have seen South American players choosing Spain ahead of England which makes it hard for Liverpool to get Moura’s services as Atletico Madrid are right now a bigger name in Europe although Klopp’s presence might change the scenario.

OneIndia News