Liverpool to bid for Argentine defender Emanuel Mammana

Liverpool, July 6: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is well-known for being a manager who likes to sign younger players and believe in them guiding them to excellence. Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group shared a similar philosophy which meant that appointing Klopp to succeed Brendan Rodgers was a match made in heaven.

If reports in France are believed to be true, Liverpool have identified 21-year-old Argentine centre-back Emanuel Mammana as the player who could bolster their defensive ranks.

Liverpool had a prolific season last time out in terms of attacking but they struggled to defend well which was the key reason why they finished fourth at the end of the season despite impressing against the big sides.

French media claims that Liverpool have made a £15M bid for the Lyon central defender who is a promising 21-year-old Argentinean who made 25 appearances for the French club last season and has appeared three times for his country.

After their disappointment in pursuit for Southampton stopper Virgil van Dijk and Burnley defender Michael Keane, Mammana is eyed as an alternative. However, most of the Liverpool fans might not like the idea.

Mammana, despite being a talented player, lacks the experience needed to improve Liverpool’s struggling defence. It was his first season in Europe last time out and he just played 25 games while missing most of the remaining games due to injuries.

With Champions League football back at Anfield and the fans expecting a strong title contention, Liverpool need world-beaters in their side and Mammana is clearly not one yet.

We have to wait and see what happens to this deal but Liverpool are expected to make a few mega signings this summer having already signed Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke.

Liverpool started their pre-season training yesterday and have a congested fixture list during the pre-season.

