Barcelona, June 28: FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly disappointed with the Catalan club following the club’s desire to bring back academy graduate Gerard Deulofeu.

The Spanish winger got his football education from the coveted Barcelona academy but failed to establish himself in the first-team when Luis Enrique was formerly in charge of the club.

He was eventually shipped out to Everton permanently after a loan spell with the Merseyside club.

Deulofeu has not particularly impressed for the Toffees since he signed for them and fell out of favour at Goodison Park after the arrival of manager Ronald Koeman.

He was shipped out on loan to Milan for the second half of the last season and has impressed for the Rossoneri which has caught Barcelona’s attention.

With AC Milan showing no intention to sign the Spanish international, Barcelona are looking to trigger his buy-back clause of £10.5m to bring him back to Camp Nou and this has upset the club’s poster boy Lionel Messi.

After a disappointing season by their standards, Barcelona need a strong season to bounce back to their best and brought a new quality manager in Ernesto Valverde and Messi believes that the team should move for only quality players.

There have been two positions where Barca have struggled last campaign namely right-back and central midfield and Messi wants the club to splash the cash on Hector Bellerin of Arsenal and Marco Verratti of Paris Saint-Germain to improve in those areas.

The arrival of Deulofeu will mean that the Spaniard will serve as a cover for Lionel Messi’s right-wing role but the club already have players like Denis Suarez, Arda Turan and Rafinha who can play there if needed.

However, £10.5 is nothing in today’s market and Deulofeu is still a young player with immense potential and Barcelona’s intention to bring him back might be just to save the funds and invest more money in the positions where need players desperately.

