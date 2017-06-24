Lionel Messi turns 30, fans wish their favourite star on Twitter

By:
Bengaluru, June 24: FC Barcelona and Argentina football team superstar Lionel Messi turned 30 today (June 24). Arguably the best player in the world at the moment received numerous birthday wishes from his fans from around the world.

Born in Rosario Argentina, Messi went to Barcelona at the age of 13 to join FC Barcelona. He had growth hormone deficiency as a child and the club took responsibility for his treatment.

He rose through the ranks of the club and made his senior debut in 2004. The little Argentine has won 31 trophies with FC Barcelona so far. He is the only player to win 5 Balon d'Or awards.

As the little maestro turned 30, fans around the world flocked to Twitter to wish their favourite player.

Here are some tweets wishing Lionel Messi

Story first published: Saturday, June 24, 2017, 16:42 [IST]
