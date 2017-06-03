Lionel Messi to launch Experience Park in China

Beijing, June 3: Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi on Thursday (June 1) announced a deal with his Spanish organisation and Chinese associates to make an amusement park in Nanjing, China dedicated to his own likeness and successes on the field.

The Messi Experience Park will be ready by early 2019 and will have more than 20 attractions based around the Barcelona hotshot, which will cover more than 80,000 square meters in Nanjing, China.

Guests will have all the room to drench themselves in Messi's world through indoor and outdoor facilities. The entertainment park will utilise virtual and advanced reality to re-run the highlights of his career.

A VR Messi will guide people there to experience the same training session and hard work he does in the field.

Apart from football-based installations, there will also be other appeals for the visitors, however, they did not disclose what will be that.

"The MEP project, which is based around an original concept, features the most cutting-edge technology, enabling visitors to immerse themselves in all things Messi by combining the latest-generation attractions with areas in which to play football and thanks to the very best advances in content and multimedia attractions, all of which come together to create a fine natural environment in which to enjoy the sport,” the organizers said in a statement while unveiling the project.

Launching the Project during a trip to China, Messi also said he trusts it would rouse another era of footballers in the nation and people can feel his presence while visiting the Park.

He told reporters: “I hope to provide them with the experience they never had before and to inspire them to pick up the sport early on. Hopefully, they will feel that I am around when visiting the park.”

The theme park will be developed by a corporation of Chinese firms and will be assisted by the footballer's image rights organisation, Leo Messi Management, and Spanish production organisation Mediapro.

