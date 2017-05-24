Lionel Messi's 21-month jail sentence upheld by Spanish supreme court

Barcelona, May 24: Bad news for FC Barcelona and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi as his 21-month jail sentence in the tax fraud case has been upheld by Spain's Supreme Court.

All leagues special site

The superstar footballer has failed in his appeal against a 21-month jail sentence for tax fraud which was sentenced last July by the court.

The only good thing for Messi and his fans is that he and his father Jorge Messi will not be sent to jail as according to Spanish Laws a jail sentence under 2 years can be served under probation if the person does not have any past criminal record.

Lionel Messi's father Jorge's sentence has also been reduced to 15 months.

In July 2016, the court had ordered the player to pay fine of €2million (£1.7m) and his father to pay €1.5m (£1.3m).

The father and son were found guilty of defrauding the Spanish tax authorities of €4.1million (£3.5m) in the period between 2007 and 2009 by not paying tax on image rights earnings.

The Barcelona front man recently won the Golden Boot in Spanish La Liga for scoring 37 goals in the league. He also was the highest scorer across all the European leagues and won the Pichichi Trophy.

Barcelona are scheduled to play the Copa del ray final on Saturday (May 27) against minnows Alaves. In otherwise disappointing season, the Copa del Rey will be their last chance to win a trophy in 2016/17.

OneIndia News