Lionel Messi to marry his long-time partner Antonella on June 30

Barcelona, June 10: Barcelona Superstar Lionel Messi is set to marry his long-time girlfriend and mother of his two children, Antonella Roccuzzo, on June 30 in their hometown of Rosario, Messi's personal communications agency 6Pointer announced on Thursday (June 8).

"The wedding will be held in Rosario, Argentina, on June 30," his agency 6Pointer told the media.

Messi will be 30 on 24 June and Antonella on 29 before they get married. The duo has been in love since their teenage days and living together for nine years. They also have two children, named four-year-old Thiago and one and half-year-old baby Mateo.

The ceremony will be reportedly held at Rosario Cathedral and it is expected that every single one of his Barcelona teammates, 21 players in total are invited to his wedding.

Apart from his team-mates his former companion Xavi is also believed to be invited among the footballing and showbiz celebrities. Pop Star Shakira could also be there with his Footballer Husband Gerard Pique. However, Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta will not be attending the celebration because of family reasons.

But according to some reports, the most surprising exclusion of the list could his former boss Enrique, who won two La Ligas and the Champions League during his three years as Barca boss.

The Five-time Ballon d'Or winner has reportedly invited the club's masseurs, physiotherapists, and doctors but chose not to invite Enrique. He also did not invite any assistant coaches, Juan Carlos Unzue, Robert Moreno, Rafel Pol and Joaquin Valdes, and most notably, any members of the board.

His former team-mate Xavi also did the same when he married Nuria Cunillera. He skipped inviting members of the club's board to the wedding to avoid any conflict between former Barcelona presidents Joan Laporta and Sandro Rosell. And his favourite footballer is believed to be has done the same to dodge any disputes.

Messi also has asked his invitees for gifts however he declared that all the gifts and amounts will be donated to his foundation which recently constructed 20 classrooms in Syria.

OneIndia News