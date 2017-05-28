Lionel Messi furious with Barcelona for missing out on Bernardo Silva

New Delhi, May 28: Manchester City have already confirmed the signing of Bernardo Silva from AS Monaco on a huge £43million deal.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Don Balon last evening, Barcelona star Lionel Messi has expressed his anger with the club after the Catalans missed out on a key transfer target.

Former Monaco sensation Bernardo Silva is the subject of the Argentine’s rumoured fury, with the Portuguese talent having been on the radar of both Messi and Barca for some time now.

Messi believes that the Portuguese has what it takes to become an elite player in coming years and wanted him at Camp Nou.

Messi was of the mind that the club would be bringing in the attacking midfielder during the upcoming transfer window, and was reportedly deeply upset by the fact that the Blaurgrana allowed such a potential world-beater to slip through their fingers.

Bernardo Silva is expected to be one of the key figures in Pep Guardiola’s revolution at the Blue half of Manchester.

The Cityzens are likely to make a host of big signings this summer with Guardiola looking to make a massive transformation and 22-year-old Silva would be an integral part in that change.

This has been a season to forget for Barcelona compared to their usual standards and Messi is believed to be unhappy with the quality of the squad particularly in midfield.

With Iniesta ageing, Messi wanted a creative midfielder to revamp the Barcelona midfield and Silva had all the qualities to do that. So, it is hardly surprising to see Messi furious with the club.

We have to wait and see if Messi’s discontent leads to anything major as both him and Neymar are reported transfer targets of many clubs in Europe.

Barcelona must try everything in their powers to keep the star forward happy at the club.

OneIndia News