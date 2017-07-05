Lionel Messi extends contract with Barcelona until 2021

Barcelona, July 5: FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has finally signed a four-year contract extension with the club which will keep him at Camp Nou until 2021.

A speculation was there at the end of last season that Messi might break his long-term relationship with the club and move to some other club.

But the player put rest to all rumours by signing a contract extension today (July 5). The four-year stay means that the player will be 34 when his contract will expire.

After convincing the player to sign the contract, the club released a statement which read: "FC Barcelona and Leo Messi have agreed on a contract renewal that will keep the Argentinian at the Club until June 30th, 2021.

"The deal will be signed in the coming week when Messi returns to the team for pre-season training.

"The Club is very happy with both the renewal and the commitment of Messi, the best player in history, who has played his full professional career at Barça and has led the team to an era of extraordinary success, the likes of which has never been seen in world football."

Messi began his journey with the club at the age of 12. He moved to the club from Rosario with a hormonal deficiency.

The club took all his responsibilities and looked after him as he grew up to become one of the greatest footballers of all time.

The 30-year-old maestro recently got married to his childhood sweetheart Antonella Rocuzzo at hometown Rosario. He has two children with his partner Thiago and Mateo.

OneIndia News