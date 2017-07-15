Lazio closing in on Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva

Liverpool, July 15: Lucas Leiva’s 10-year association with EPL giants Liverpool could come to an end as per recent reports from Italian media who are reporting that Liverpool have accepted a £5m bid from Serie A giants Lazio.

All leagues special site

The Brazilian international has been given permission to speak to Lazio about a £5m move to Italy.

The Brazil international, who has spent a decade at Anfield, was absent for Friday's friendly draw with Wigan, in which new signing and also the club-record signing Mohamed Salah scored the only goal for the Reds.

The 30-year-old, whose contract expires next summer, played 45 minutes at centre-back alongside Joel Matip against Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday and did a decent job.

Lucas joined Liverpool in 2007 for £5m from Brazilian side Gremio and has been a terrific servant to the Anfield side over the years.

After Lucas was left out at the DW Stadium, manager Jurgen Klopp said: "I am not 100% sure but I think for Lucas, outstanding fantastic time at Liverpool we should talk about facts and not rumours. Maybe something, maybe not."

However, Klopp did not confirm if Lucas would travel with the squad for the Premier League Asia Trophy where Liverpool are allowed to take just 25 players which is a bit problematic for the manager as every gaffer tries to test his options during the pre-season.

The Brazilian, currently the longest servant of Liverpool Football Club, has played 346 games for Liverpool, including 247 in the Premier League.

After Liverpool's final match of the last season, a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough, Lucas was presented with a commemorative trophy by club legend and former manager Kenny Dalglish to mark his decade with the club.

Lucas could prove to be a shrewd signing for Lazio thanks to his immense experience and versatility.

Lazio are looking for a solid replacement of Lucas Biglia who made his move to Milan and in Lucas Leiva, they could get a like for like replacement.

OneIndia News