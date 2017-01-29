La Liga game week 20: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Jan 29: La Liga game week 20 kicked-off yesterday, Janaury 28, with Osasuna managing a 1-1 draw against Malaga at the El Sadar Stadium.

Atletico Madrid had traveled away to face Alaves. Diego Simeone's men were held by the minnows for a dull 0-0 draw.

Atletico Madrid remain at the fourth position with a chance of dropping to fifth if Real Sociedad win their game today, January 29, who are just a point behind with a game in hand.

Celta Vigo defeated Leganes in the final match of the day. Celta, who are in a great run of form since knocking off Real Madrid from Copa del Rey and reached the finals, picked up a comfortable win.

Here are all the results from Day 1 of game week 20

Osasuna 1-1 Malaga

Villarreal 2-0 Granada

Alaves 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Eibar 3-1 Deportivo

Leganes 0-2 Celta Vigo

