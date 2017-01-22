La Liga game week 19: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Jan 22: Sergio Ramos' heroics helped Real Madrid scalp a vital win against Malaga in the opening day of La Liga game week 22.
Real Madrid took on Malaga on the back of a double defeat. After Sevilla broke their 40 match unbeaten streak last weekend in the La Liga, Celta Vigo rubbed salt to their wounds in the midweek by beating in the Copa del Rey.
A double delight from the club captain in the first itself sealed a crucial and much-needed win for the Los Blancos. They maintain their top position in the league table comfortably.
In another important game, Valencia defeated Villarreal 2-0 to improve their league position.
Here are all the results from Day 1 of game week 19
Las Palmas 1-1 Deportivo
Espanyol 3-1 Granada
Real Madrid 2-1 Granada
Alaves 2-2 Leganes
Villarreal 0-2 Valencia
January 22, Sunday
Osasuna Vs Sevilla
Athletic Bilbao Vs Atletico Madrid
Real Sociedad Vs Celta Vigo
Real Betis vs Sporting
January 23, Monday
Eibar Vs FC Barcelona
OneIndia News