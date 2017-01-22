La Liga game week 19: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Jan 22: Sergio Ramos' heroics helped Real Madrid scalp a vital win against Malaga in the opening day of La Liga game week 22.

Real Madrid took on Malaga on the back of a double defeat. After Sevilla broke their 40 match unbeaten streak last weekend in the La Liga, Celta Vigo rubbed salt to their wounds in the midweek by beating in the Copa del Rey.

A double delight from the club captain in the first itself sealed a crucial and much-needed win for the Los Blancos. They maintain their top position in the league table comfortably.

In another important game, Valencia defeated Villarreal 2-0 to improve their league position.

Here are all the results from Day 1 of game week 19

Las Palmas 1-1 Deportivo

Espanyol 3-1 Granada

Real Madrid 2-1 Granada

Alaves 2-2 Leganes

Villarreal 0-2 Valencia

January 22, Sunday

Osasuna Vs Sevilla

Athletic Bilbao Vs Atletico Madrid

Real Sociedad Vs Celta Vigo

Real Betis vs Sporting

January 23, Monday

Eibar Vs FC Barcelona

