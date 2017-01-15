La Liga game week 18: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Jan 15: La Liga game week 18 kicked off on a high note with both FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid registering wins over their opponents.

All leagues special site

Atletico Madrid defeated Real Betis to pick up crucial three points and move up to 4th position in the league table. Nicolas Gaitan scored the only goal for Diego Simeone's side.

In another important match, FC Barcelona came back to winning ways in the La Liga with a thumping 5-0 win over minnows Las Palmas.

It was a much needed win after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Villarreal last week. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, as usual architected the win for Barcelona.

The Uruguayan star scored a brace and Lionel Messi, Aleix Vidal and Arda Turan netted one each to guide the Catalan giants to a brilliant win.

Here are all the results from game week 18, Day 1

Leganes 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona 5-0 Las Palmas

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Betis

Deportivo 0-0 Villarreal

January 15, Sunday

Valencia Vs Espanyol - 4:30 PM (IST)

Celta Vigo Vs Alaves - 8:45 PM (IST)

Granada Vs Osasuna - 11:00 PM (IST)

Sporting Vs Eibar - 11:00 PM (IST)

January 16, Monday

Sevilla Vs Real Madrid - 1:15 AM (IST)

January 17, Tuesday

Malaga Vs Real Sociedad - 1:15 AM (IST)

OneIndia News