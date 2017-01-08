La Liga game week 17: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Jan 8: La Liga game week 17 kicked off yesterday, January 7, with Espanyol managing a 1-1 draw against Deportivo.

All leagues special site

League leaders Real Madrid were in action against relegation-threatened Granada and as expected the Los Blancos emerged triumphant convincingly.

Zinedine Zidane's men thrashed minnows Granada minnows 5-0 thanks to a brace from Isco and goals each from Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Casemiro.

In another important clash, Atletico Madrid came back to winning ways as they beat Eibar 2-0 courtesy goals from Saul and Antoine Griezmann.

Third-placed Sevilla defeated Real Sociedad 4-0 in a late night game as they retain place in the league table.

Here are all the results from Day 1 of game week 17

January 7, Saturday

Espanyol 1-1 Deportivo

Real Madrid 5-0 Granada

Eibar 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Las Palmas 1-0 Sporting Gijon

Real Sociedad 0-4 Sevilla

January 8, Sunday

Athletic Bilbao Vs Alaves - 4:30 PM (IST)

Real Betis Vs Leganes - 8:45 PM (IST)

Celta Vigo Vs Malaga - 11:00 PM (IST)

January 9, Monday

Villarreal Vs FC Barcelona - 1:15 AM (IST)

January 10, Tuesday

Osasuna Vs Valencia - 1:15 AM (IST)

OneIndia News