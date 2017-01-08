La Liga game week 17: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Jan 8: La Liga game week 17 kicked off yesterday, January 7, with Espanyol managing a 1-1 draw against Deportivo.
League leaders Real Madrid were in action against relegation-threatened Granada and as expected the Los Blancos emerged triumphant convincingly.
Zinedine Zidane's men thrashed minnows Granada minnows 5-0 thanks to a brace from Isco and goals each from Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Casemiro.
In another important clash, Atletico Madrid came back to winning ways as they beat Eibar 2-0 courtesy goals from Saul and Antoine Griezmann.
Third-placed Sevilla defeated Real Sociedad 4-0 in a late night game as they retain place in the league table.
Here are all the results from Day 1 of game week 17
January 7, Saturday
Espanyol 1-1 Deportivo
Real Madrid 5-0 Granada
Eibar 0-2 Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas 1-0 Sporting Gijon
Real Sociedad 0-4 Sevilla
January 8, Sunday
Athletic Bilbao Vs Alaves - 4:30 PM (IST)
Real Betis Vs Leganes - 8:45 PM (IST)
Celta Vigo Vs Malaga - 11:00 PM (IST)
January 9, Monday
Villarreal Vs FC Barcelona - 1:15 AM (IST)
January 10, Tuesday
Osasuna Vs Valencia - 1:15 AM (IST)
