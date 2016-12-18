La Liga game week 16: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Dec 19: La Liga game week 16 came to an end on Tuesday, December 20.

All leagues special site; La Liga Points Table

Alaves defeated Real Betis 1-0, Sporting Gijon conceded a heavy 1-3 at the hands of Villarreal, Real Sociedad defeated Granada 2-0 and third placed Sevilla thrashed Las Palmas 4-1.

In an important match of the day, Atletico Madrid defeated Las Palmas by a narrow 1-0 margin to remain in the fourth position in the league table.

FC Barcelona took on Espanyol in a Catalan derby on Sunday, December 18. FC Barcelona pumped in 4 goals to win the bragging rights in the derby comfortably.

Luis Suarez scored a brace and Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi were on target for Barcelona.

Here are the results

Day 1, Saturday, December 17

Alaves 1-0 Real Betis

Sporting Gijon 1-3 Villarreal

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Las Palmas

Granada 0-2 Real Sociedad

Sevilla 4-1 Las Palmas

Day 2, Sunday, December 18

Leganes 1-1 Eibar

Deportivo 2-0 Osasuna

Day 3, Monday, December 19

FC Barcelona 4-1 Espanyol

Playing on Tuesday, December 20



Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Celta Vigo

OneIndia News