La Liga game week 16: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Dec 19: La Liga game week 16 came to an end on Tuesday, December 20.
Alaves defeated Real Betis 1-0, Sporting Gijon conceded a heavy 1-3 at the hands of Villarreal, Real Sociedad defeated Granada 2-0 and third placed Sevilla thrashed Las Palmas 4-1.
In an important match of the day, Atletico Madrid defeated Las Palmas by a narrow 1-0 margin to remain in the fourth position in the league table.
FC Barcelona took on Espanyol in a Catalan derby on Sunday, December 18. FC Barcelona pumped in 4 goals to win the bragging rights in the derby comfortably.
Luis Suarez scored a brace and Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi were on target for Barcelona.
Here are the results
Day 1, Saturday, December 17
Alaves 1-0 Real Betis
Sporting Gijon 1-3 Villarreal
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Las Palmas
Granada 0-2 Real Sociedad
Sevilla 4-1 Las Palmas
Day 2, Sunday, December 18
Leganes 1-1 Eibar
Deportivo 2-0 Osasuna
Day 3, Monday, December 19
FC Barcelona 4-1 Espanyol
Playing on Tuesday, December 20
Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Celta Vigo
