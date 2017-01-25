La Liga 2016/17: Schedule for game week 20

Barcelona take on Real Betis, Atletico take on Alaves, Sevilla face Espanyol and Real Madrid lock horns Real Sociedad in the game week 20 of the La Liga.

Bengaluru, Jan 25: La Liga game week 20 kicks off this Saturday, January 28 with rock bottom side Osasuna taking on Malaga.

Malaga who conceded a narrow defeat at the hands of league leaders Real Madrid will look forward to bouncing back strongly and scalp a win against a much weaker Osasuna.

From left: Luis Enrique, Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone
Among the important matches this weekend, FC Barcelona take on Real Betis and Atletico Madrid face Alaves.

Barcelona after a drop in form in the middle have recouped well and are flying high now. They are just 2 points behind rivals Real Madrid with a game in hand. It is a must win game for the Catalan giants.

Atletico Madrid too will look forward to winning their game and remain among the top 4 teams in the league.

Sevilla face Espanyol and Real Madrid take on Real Sociedad.

Here are all the matches from game week 20

January 28, Saturday

Osasuna Vs Malaga - 1:15 AM (IST)

Villarreal Vs Granada - 5:30 PM (IST)

Alaves Vs Atletico Madrid - 8:45 PM (IST)

Eibar Vs Deportivo - 11:00 PM (IST)

January 29, Sunday

Leganes Vs Celta Vigo - 1:15 AM (IST)

Real Betis Vs FC Barcelona - 4:30 PM (IST)

Espanyol Vs Sevilla - 8:45 PM (IST)

Athletic Bilbao Vs Sporting - 11:00 PM (IST)

January 30, Sunday

Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad - 1:15 AM (IST)

January 31, Monday

Las Palmas Vs Valencia - 1:15 AM (IST)

