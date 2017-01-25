La Liga 2016/17: Schedule for game week 20

Bengaluru, Jan 25: La Liga game week 20 kicks off this Saturday, January 28 with rock bottom side Osasuna taking on Malaga.
Malaga who conceded a narrow defeat at the hands of league leaders Real Madrid will look forward to bouncing back strongly and scalp a win against a much weaker Osasuna.
Among the important matches this weekend, FC Barcelona take on Real Betis and Atletico Madrid face Alaves.
Barcelona after a drop in form in the middle have recouped well and are flying high now. They are just 2 points behind rivals Real Madrid with a game in hand. It is a must win game for the Catalan giants.
Atletico Madrid too will look forward to winning their game and remain among the top 4 teams in the league.
Sevilla face Espanyol and Real Madrid take on Real Sociedad.
Here are all the matches from game week 20
January 28, Saturday
Osasuna Vs Malaga - 1:15 AM (IST)
Villarreal Vs Granada - 5:30 PM (IST)
Alaves Vs Atletico Madrid - 8:45 PM (IST)
Eibar Vs Deportivo - 11:00 PM (IST)
January 29, Sunday
Leganes Vs Celta Vigo - 1:15 AM (IST)
Real Betis Vs FC Barcelona - 4:30 PM (IST)
Espanyol Vs Sevilla - 8:45 PM (IST)
Athletic Bilbao Vs Sporting - 11:00 PM (IST)
January 30, Sunday
Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad - 1:15 AM (IST)
January 31, Monday
Las Palmas Vs Valencia - 1:15 AM (IST)
OneIndia News