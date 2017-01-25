La Liga 2016/17: Schedule for game week 20

Bengaluru, Jan 25: La Liga game week 20 kicks off this Saturday, January 28 with rock bottom side Osasuna taking on Malaga.

Malaga who conceded a narrow defeat at the hands of league leaders Real Madrid will look forward to bouncing back strongly and scalp a win against a much weaker Osasuna.

Among the important matches this weekend, FC Barcelona take on Real Betis and Atletico Madrid face Alaves.

Barcelona after a drop in form in the middle have recouped well and are flying high now. They are just 2 points behind rivals Real Madrid with a game in hand. It is a must win game for the Catalan giants.

Atletico Madrid too will look forward to winning their game and remain among the top 4 teams in the league.

Sevilla face Espanyol and Real Madrid take on Real Sociedad.

Here are all the matches from game week 20

January 28, Saturday

Osasuna Vs Malaga - 1:15 AM (IST)

Villarreal Vs Granada - 5:30 PM (IST)

Alaves Vs Atletico Madrid - 8:45 PM (IST)

Eibar Vs Deportivo - 11:00 PM (IST)

January 29, Sunday

Leganes Vs Celta Vigo - 1:15 AM (IST)

Real Betis Vs FC Barcelona - 4:30 PM (IST)

Espanyol Vs Sevilla - 8:45 PM (IST)

Athletic Bilbao Vs Sporting - 11:00 PM (IST)

January 30, Sunday

Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad - 1:15 AM (IST)

January 31, Monday

Las Palmas Vs Valencia - 1:15 AM (IST)

