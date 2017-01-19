La Liga 2016/17: Schedule for game week 19

Bengaluru, Jan 19: La Liga game week 19 kicks off on Saturday, January 21, with Las Palmas taking on Deportivo La Coruna.

Palmas who had suffered a shock defeat last week against FC Barcelona will look forward to making a strong comeback with a win this weekend.

Among the important clashes, league leaders Real Madrid face mid-table side Malaga. They had suffered their first defeat of the season last week against Sevilla after remaining unbeaten for 40 matches.

Zinedine Zidane's men would want to win this game convincingly and get back on track soon. They have a points lead over Sevilla with a game in hand.

Two very exciting and interesting clashes are scheduled to happen this week. Athletic Bilbao face Atletico Madrid and Villarreal and Valencia lock horns.

FC Barcelona take on Eibar in the last match of the game week.

Here are all the matches from game week 22

January 21, Saturday

Las Palmas Vs Deportivo - 1:15 AM (IST)

Espanyol Vs Granada - 5:30 PM (IST)

Real Madrid Vs Malaga - 8:45 PM (IST)

Alaves Vs Leganes - 11:00 PM (IST)

January 22, Sunday

Villarreal Vs Valencia - 1:15 AM (IST)

Osasuna Vs Sevilla - 5:30 PM

Athletic Bilbao Vs Atletico Madrid - 8:45 PM (IST)

Real Sociedad Vs Celta Vigo - 8:45 PM (IST)

Betis Vs Gijon - 11:00 PM (IST)

January 23, Monday

Eibar Vs Barcelona - 1:15 AM (IST)