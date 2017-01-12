La Liga 2016/17: Schedule of game week 18

Bengaluru, Jan 12: La Liga game week 18 kicks off on Saturday, January 14, with Leganes taking on Athletic Bilbao in the opening match.

The headlining match of the game week features league toppers Real Madrid locking horns with second-placed Sevilla.

Under the tutelage of new manager Jorge Sampaoli, Sevilla have resurged brilliantly this season and are actually placed above giants FC Barcelona in the league table.

Real Madrid, on another hand, are yet to be defeated this season and are enjoying a comfortable lead at the top of the table.

The two teams face each other twice in three days. On Thursday, they lock horns in the Copa deReyey round of 16 and then face again on Sunday in the La Liga encounter.

In other important matches, FC Barcelona take on Las Palmas in a must win game for the Catalan giants if they to remain in the title hunt.

Any other result other than a win would virtually eliminate them from the title race.

Here are all the matches from game week 18

January 14, Saturday

Leganes Vs Athletic Bilbao - 5:30 PM (IST)

FC Barcelona Vs Las Palmas - 8:45 PM (IST)

Atletico Madrid Vs Real Betis - 11:00 PM (IST)

January 15, Sunday

Deportivo Vs Villarreal - 1:15 AM (IST)

Valencia Vs Espanyol - 4:30 PM (IST)

Celta Vigo Vs Alaves - 8:45 PM (IST)

Granada Vs Osasuna - 11:00 PM (IST)

Sporting Vs Eibar - 11:00 PM (IST)

January 16, Monday

Sevilla Vs Real Madrid - 1:15 AM (IST)

January 17, Tuesday

Malaga Vs Real Sociedad - 1:15 AM (IST)

OneIndia News